DALZIN, Scott S., 62

Sept. 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JIROCH, Elinor V., 95

Racine, Sept. 17, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MUNDT, Joanne C., 47

Burlington, Sept. 17, Cancer Treatment Center of America, Zion, Ill., Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

ROUSSEAU, Richard C., 57

Racine, Sept. 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

