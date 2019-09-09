{{featured_button_text}}

CONNELL, Robert R., 53

Racine, Sept. 7, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JOHNSON, Brian J., 72

Burlington, Sept. 7, at Cranes Cottage, Oxford, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

JOHNSTON, Irene A., 99

Sept. 2, at Racine Commons, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

OLLEY, Becky A., 60

Caledonia, Sept. 8, at Franciscan Villa, South Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

RIDDLE, Donald G., 72

Lake Geneva, Sept. 7, at Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

