CASTILLO, Gerald, 81

Racine, Sept. 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HEAPS, Jean E., 84

Sept. 25, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LINDLEY, Victoria A., 65

Burlington, Sept. 25, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MARZETTE, Mathew, 68

Racine, Sept. 23, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RENDON, Esther, 85

Racine, Sept. 25, in Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WILSON, Robin L., 71

Racine, Sept. 18, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

