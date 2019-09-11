EDER, Bernice L., 97
Waterford, Sept. 10, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
GUZMAN, Andres L., 42
Racine, Sept. 10, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HINZPETER, Edward W., 54
Burlington, Sept. 6, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
KAISER, Nona M., 52
Raymond, Sept. 9, Ascension Hospital Franklin, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KOCH, William L., 80
Lake Geneva, Sept. 4, at Aurora Memorial Hospital Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
MOSBY, Jack W., 87
Racine, Sept. 8, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
POWELL, Evelyn A., 87
Racine, Sept. 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WHITE, Alan T., 67
Lake of the Hills, Ill. (formerly of Racine), Sept. 5, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ZAREK, Robert G., 71
Burlington, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
