EDER, Bernice L., 97

Waterford, Sept. 10, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

GUZMAN, Andres L., 42

Racine, Sept. 10, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HINZPETER, Edward W., 54

Burlington, Sept. 6, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

KAISER, Nona M., 52

Raymond, Sept. 9, Ascension Hospital Franklin, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KOCH, William L., 80

Lake Geneva, Sept. 4, at Aurora Memorial Hospital Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

MOSBY, Jack W., 87

Racine, Sept. 8, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

POWELL, Evelyn A., 87

Racine, Sept. 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WHITE, Alan T., 67

Lake of the Hills, Ill. (formerly of Racine), Sept. 5, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ZAREK, Robert G., 71

Burlington, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

