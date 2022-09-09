Deaths: Sept. 9, 2022

NICIKOWSKI, Sharon L., 86
Sept. 6, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
PERRY, Rufus J., 77
Sturtevant, Sept. 5, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
