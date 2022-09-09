 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEATHS

Deaths: Sept. 9, 2022

  • 0

NICIKOWSKI, Sharon L., 86

Sept. 6, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

PERRY, Rufus J., 77

Sturtevant, Sept. 5, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News