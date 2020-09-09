 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Sept. 9, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Sept. 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KOBRIGER, June M., 87

New Berlin, formerly of Racine, Sept. 7, at Linden Court, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

McKINNEY, Orenza “Sonny,” 86

Racine, Sept. 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ODEMENS, Calvin Junior “Grip,” 67

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 4, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PROCHASKA, Dorothy E., 89

Racine, Sept. 7, at Bay at Sheridan in Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

TOHM, Sharon L., 75

Racine, Sept. 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TROSSEN, Alvin J. “Big Al,” 79

Racine, Sept. 7, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News