Deaths: Sept. 9, 2020

KOBRIGER, June M., 87
New Berlin, formerly of Racine, Sept. 7, at Linden Court, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
McKINNEY, Orenza “Sonny,” 86
Racine, Sept. 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ODEMENS, Calvin Junior “Grip,” 67
Mount Pleasant, Sept. 4, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PROCHASKA, Dorothy E., 89
Racine, Sept. 7, at Bay at Sheridan in Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
TOHM, Sharon L., 75
Racine, Sept. 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
TROSSEN, Alvin J. “Big Al,” 79
Racine, Sept. 7, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
