Deaths: Sept. 8, 2022

COLEMAN, Treva E., 87
Racine, Sept. 1, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
CORMAN, Dorothy, 95
Racine, Sept. 7, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
FENKL, Alois “Louie,” 95
Racine, Sept. 6, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GERBER, Richard A., 58
Racine, Sept. 5, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
JENN, Clair William, 96
Verona, formerly of Racine. Sept. 5, Four Winds Manor, Verona, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PULDA, Rosalie C., 91
Racine, Sept. 7, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.