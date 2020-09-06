Deaths: Sept. 6, 2020

ADAMS, William B. 76
Racine, Sept. 4, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ARNOLD, Shawn E., 46
Kansasville, Sept. 3, at Aurora Memorial Hospital, Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
FRANK, Donald L., 86
Homosassa, Fla., formerly of Racine, Aug. 27, at HPH Hospice House, Lecanta, Fla., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GOAR, Kent Edward, 78
Racine, Sept. 2, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
KELLNER, Eleanor E., 94
Racine, Sept. 3, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
MORRISON, Rick A., 57
Racine, Sept. 4, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MUELLER, Beth Marion (nee: Gunderson), 95
Mount Pleasant, Aug. 29, at Ascension Hospital-Franklin Campus, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
ODEMENS, Calvin, 67
Racine, Sept. 5, at Seasons Hospice-Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SCHWARM, Joyce L., 93
Racine, Sept. 1, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Sturino Funeral Home.
STEINBAUER, Norwood “Jim,” 77
Waterford, Sept. 2, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!