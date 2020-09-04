 Skip to main content
Deaths: Sept. 4, 2020
ERICKSON, Thomas, 67

Racine, Sept. 3, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KOHL, Dorothy A., 89

Racine, Sept. 1, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KOZAK, Dianne K. 78

Norway, Sept. 2, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

LAMBERTY, Gary, 70

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 2, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TEN CATE, Stanley A., 89

Sturtevant, Sept. 2, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

