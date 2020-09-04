Deaths: Sept. 4, 2020

ERICKSON, Thomas, 67
Racine, Sept. 3, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KOHL, Dorothy A., 89
Racine, Sept. 1, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KOZAK, Dianne K. 78
Norway, Sept. 2, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
LAMBERTY, Gary, 70
Mount Pleasant, Sept. 2, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
TEN CATE, Stanley A., 89
Sturtevant, Sept. 2, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
