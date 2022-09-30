Deaths: Sept. 30, 2022

DIETZ, Angela Renee, 46
Racine, Sept. 21, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
FLIESS, Thomas W. Sr.,87,
Kenosha, Sept. 26, Aurora St. Luke’s, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GENTZ, LaVerne C., 94
Racine, Sept. 28, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
HUNTRESS, John O. Jr., 63
Burlington, Sept. 27, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
McCURTY, Maurice, 63
Racine, Sept. 25, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MILLER, Alona M., 75
Kenosha, Sept. 26, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
THOMPSON, William “Bill” R., 74
Waterford, Sept. 26, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
VARGAS, Edna E., 86
Racine, Sept. 25, Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.