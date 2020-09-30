Deaths: Sept. 30, 2020

ANDERSEN, Barbara M., 85
Racine, Sept. 28, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BRANCH, Sheila, 64
Racine, Sept. 29, at Crossroads Care Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DILLONAIRE, Elda Ann “George,” 84
Sturtevant, Sept. 27, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
JARSTAD, Marvin M., 71
Racine, Sept. 25, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KANDATHIL, Lucy, 78
Caledonia, Sept. 29 at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ORTIZ JR., Ramiro Santiago, 61
Racine, Sept. 28 at Froedtert Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
PISANELLO, Donald “Don,” 60
Racine, Sept. 26 at The Bay of Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
SAVINO, Linda L., 64
Sturtevant, Sept. 29, at her residence, Maresh Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SWIFT, Homer, 86
Racine, Sept. 29 at Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
