Deaths: Sept. 27, 2020

FALLON, Lori J., 64
Racine, September 23, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
LENARD, Sandra Lou, 81
Racine, September 25, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SCHWEITZER, Donald F., 90
Racine, September 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
SEKULOSKI, Rajna, 79
Racine, September 24, at Vista Hospital, Waukegan, Ill., Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
STUHR, Mark A., 64
Racine, Sept, 21, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
THARP, Wyatt J., 43
Racine, Sept. 17, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WOLLENBERG, Brenda Kramer, 64
Racine, September 22, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
