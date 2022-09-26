Deaths: Sept. 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HEISE, Rochelle, 87Kansasville, Sept. 24, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Burlington Brook Point Funeral Home Pine Waterford Death Nancy A. Aurora Medical Center Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Deaths: Sept. 22, 2022 ERICKSEN, Rose, 96 Deaths: Sept. 24, 2022 GOETSCH, Nancy A., 99 Deaths: Sept. 23, 2022 SCHWINGLE, Raymond D., 71 Property Transfers: Sept. 12-16 Sept. 12-16 Deaths: Sept. 21, 2022 GARAVALIA, Douglas James, 81 Deaths: Sept. 20, 2022 NELSON, Gerald T., 89 WHAT'S HAPPENING UW-PARKSIDE FOREIGN FILM SERIES Meetings: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20 A guide to LIVE MUSIC in the area Kenosha Fusion Deaths: Sept. 2, 2022 CALLEWAERT, Susan, 100