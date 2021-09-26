Deaths: Sept. 26, 2021

ANDERSON, Mary C., 71
Racine, Sept. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ATTERBERRY, Willie Edward, 70
Racine, Sept. 21, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
BLAND, Stacey, 58
Racine, Sept. 18, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DAYS-KIMMONS, Vevlon G., 69
Racine, Sept. 23, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DOUGLAS, Donald “Scott,” 63
Sept. 23, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DUPUIS, Florence Marie (nee: Thomsen), 93
Racine, Sept. 23, at Horizon’s Care Hospice, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
EISENMAN, Maureen M., 76
Racine, Sept. 23, at Seasons Hospice Ignite Medical Center in Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ELLIS-VANSWOL, Dorothy, 79
Union Grove, Sept. 24, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
EVANS, Alpheia, 72
Milwaukee, Sept. 10, at Elmbrook Hospital in Brookfield, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HILLIARD, Javail “Tee,” 83
Racine, Sept. 18, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KING, Derwin O’Keith, 57
Racine, Sept. 22, in Jackson, Tennessee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PINKERT, Elizabeth “Bette,” 99
Somers, Sept. 19, at Home Inspired Assisted Living in Somers, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SIEWERT, Margaret R., 92
Racine, Sept. 24, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SIMMONS, Curtiss J., 69
Wauwatosa, Sept. 23, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.