Deaths: Sept. 26, 2021
ANDERSON, Mary C., 71

Racine, Sept. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ATTERBERRY, Willie Edward, 70

Racine, Sept. 21, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BLAND, Stacey, 58

Racine, Sept. 18, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DAYS-KIMMONS, Vevlon G., 69

Racine, Sept. 23, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DOUGLAS, Donald “Scott,” 63

Sept. 23, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DUPUIS, Florence Marie (nee: Thomsen), 93

Racine, Sept. 23, at Horizon’s Care Hospice, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

EISENMAN, Maureen M., 76

Racine, Sept. 23, at Seasons Hospice Ignite Medical Center in Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ELLIS-VANSWOL, Dorothy, 79

Union Grove, Sept. 24, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

EVANS, Alpheia, 72

Milwaukee, Sept. 10, at Elmbrook Hospital in Brookfield, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HILLIARD, Javail “Tee,” 83

Racine, Sept. 18, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KING, Derwin O’Keith, 57

Racine, Sept. 22, in Jackson, Tennessee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PINKERT, Elizabeth “Bette,” 99

Somers, Sept. 19, at Home Inspired Assisted Living in Somers, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SIEWERT, Margaret R., 92

Racine, Sept. 24, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SIMMONS, Curtiss J., 69

Wauwatosa, Sept. 23, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

