Deaths: Sept. 26, 2020

BENSON, Diane “Dee Dee” L., 76
Racine, Aug. 18, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BERNAL, Santiago, 75
Racine, Sept. 23, in Kenosha, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
FORTINO, Joseph L., 86
Dover, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home, Strouf Funeral Home, Racine.
HOWARD, Debra Kaye, 59
Racine, Sept. 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LUXENHOFER, Joyce E., 84
Racine, Sept. 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
McCORMICK, William “Bill” J., 84
Sept. 22, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PIETRAS, Patricia “Pat,” 88
Kenosha, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
ROUSHIA, Lyle Jr., 56
Racine, Sept. 24, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WALKER, William H., 75
Racine, Sept. 24, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
