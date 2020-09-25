Deaths: Sept. 25, 2020

BOSAK, Beatrice Ann, 96
Racine, Sept. 21, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KANETZKE, Marie, 97
Sept. 22, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
GLOEDE, Harvey E., 94
Las Vegas, formerly formerly of Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MYERS, Royse, 90
Caledonia, Sept. 23, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DREW, Michael Guy, 70
Milwaukee, Sept. 22, at his residence, Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home, Franklin.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!