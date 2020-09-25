 Skip to main content
Deaths: Sept. 25, 2020
BOSAK, Beatrice Ann, 96

Racine, Sept. 21, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KANETZKE, Marie, 97

Sept. 22, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GLOEDE, Harvey E., 94

Las Vegas, formerly formerly of Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MYERS, Royse, 90

Caledonia, Sept. 23, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DREW, Michael Guy, 70

Milwaukee, Sept. 22, at his residence, Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home, Franklin.

