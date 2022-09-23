Deaths: Sept. 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SCHWINGLE, Raymond D., 71Racine, Sept. 21, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.SPENCER, Linda Lou, 74Racine, Sept. 16, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Burlington Brook Point Funeral Home Pine Waterford Death Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Deaths: Sept. 22, 2022 ERICKSEN, Rose, 96 Deaths: Sept. 21, 2022 GARAVALIA, Douglas James, 81 Deaths: Sept. 20, 2022 NELSON, Gerald T., 89 Meetings for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 Meetings scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19 WHAT'S HAPPENING UW-PARKSIDE FOREIGN FILM SERIES Meetings: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20 A guide to LIVE MUSIC in the area Kenosha Fusion Deaths: Sept. 15, 2022 EISCH, Delbert A., 85 Deaths: Sept. 2, 2022 CALLEWAERT, Susan, 100 Deaths: Sept. 17 BANKS, Glenter Jerome, Sr., 59