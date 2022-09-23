 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: Sept. 23, 2022

SCHWINGLE, Raymond D., 71

Racine, Sept. 21, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SPENCER, Linda Lou, 74

Racine, Sept. 16, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

