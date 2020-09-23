 Skip to main content
Deaths: Sept. 23, 2020
BOSAK, Beatrice "Bea" Ann

Racine, Sept. 21, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DEPP, Frank D., 89

Racine, Sept. 20, at Milwaukee Catholic Home, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GRAF, Sarah K., 26

Racine, Sept. 22, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PAROS, Penny, 92

Racine, Sept. 22, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SOLBERG, Nancy R., 84

Kenosha, Sept. 13, Froedtert Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

