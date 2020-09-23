Deaths: Sept. 23, 2020

BOSAK, Beatrice "Bea" Ann
Racine, Sept. 21, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
DEPP, Frank D., 89
Racine, Sept. 20, at Milwaukee Catholic Home, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
GRAF, Sarah K., 26
Racine, Sept. 22, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PAROS, Penny, 92
Racine, Sept. 22, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SOLBERG, Nancy R., 84
Kenosha, Sept. 13, Froedtert Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
