Deaths: Sept. 21, 2022

GARAVALIA, Douglas James, 81
Racine, Sept. 16, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LEMMON, Terry
Sept. 17, at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
LUTKUS, Scott Keith, 65
Kansasville, Sept. 16, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PARENTEAU, Gerald D., 86
Racine, Sept. 17, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
RAZDIK, Thomas R., 88
Mount Pleasant, Sept. 19, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ROKAY, Bonnie J., 65
Racine, Sept. 19, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Mareah-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
RUNKEL, James John, 71
Mount Pleasant, Sept. 15, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SUITER, Barbara M., 62
Dover, Sept. 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.