Deaths: Sept. 20, 2020

CHAPMAN, Mary Louise, 56
Racine, Sept. 11, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
COZORT, John C., 60
Mount Pleasant, Sept. 15, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CUSHMAN, Paul M., 88
Racine, Sept. 18, at Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GARCIA, Maria I., 80
Racine, Sept. 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HANDY, Emery Jr., 64
Racine, Sept. 17, at Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HEINRICH, Robert C., 92
Racine, Sept. 18, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SADLON, Jean D., 95
Racine, Sept. 6, at Oak Park Place in Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SHERMAN, Shirley A., 83
Racine, Sept. 19, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
SZYMANSKI, Raymond L., 92
Racine, Sept. 15, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
WHITT, Arlene J. “Ricki,” 81
Racine, Sept. 15, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
