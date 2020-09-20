 Skip to main content
Deaths: Sept. 20, 2020
CHAPMAN, Mary Louise, 56

Racine, Sept. 11, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

COZORT, John C., 60

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 15, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CUSHMAN, Paul M., 88

Racine, Sept. 18, at Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GARCIA, Maria I., 80

Racine, Sept. 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HANDY, Emery Jr., 64

Racine, Sept. 17, at Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HEINRICH, Robert C., 92

Racine, Sept. 18, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SADLON, Jean D., 95

Racine, Sept. 6, at Oak Park Place in Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SHERMAN, Shirley A., 83

Racine, Sept. 19, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SZYMANSKI, Raymond L., 92

Racine, Sept. 15, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WHITT, Arlene J. “Ricki,” 81

Racine, Sept. 15, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

