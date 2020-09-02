 Skip to main content
Deaths: Sept. 2, 2020
ACEVES, April L., 61

Racine, June 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ACEVES, Michael, 70

Racine, Aug. 24, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

AILES, Suzanne I., 73

Franksville, Aug. 31, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BARROWS, Cynthia K., 63

Racine, Aug. 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BOTTOMS, David A., 66

Caledonia, Aug. 31, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home.

BUSSIAN, Mischelle, 34

Sturtevant, Aug. 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

INLOES, Christopher J. “Jumbo,” 67

Racine, Aug. 29, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

JASPER, Harold, 89

Burlington, Aug. 29, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MONROE, Delorestine, 56

Racine, Aug. 30, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHRAMM, Donald, 64

Lake Geneva, Aug. 29, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SMERZ, John-Paul, 36

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 30, in Adams Co., Wis., Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WOODS, Etuana S., 30

Kenosha, Aug. 29, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VINCENT, Sharon R., 71

Racine, Sept. 1, at Oakridge Care Center in Union Grove, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

