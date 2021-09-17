 Skip to main content
Deaths: Sept. 17, 2021
Deaths: Sept. 17, 2021

BAUMGART, Lloyd, 93

Union Grove, Sept. 15 at Oak Park Place, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

CHRISTENSEN, Carolyn L., 88

DeForest, formerly of Racine, Sept. 13, at Legacy of DeForest, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

