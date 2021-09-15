 Skip to main content
Deaths: Sept. 15, 2021
ALLEN, Earnestine, 89

Racine, Sept. 12, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CHRISTENSON, Judith E., 81

Sept. 9, at Froedtert Hospital-South, Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

FOX, Dennis R., 67

Racine, Sept. 12, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

HAACK, James “Jim” R., 83

Racine, Sept. 14, at his residence Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral home and Crematory, Racine.

HORTON, Richard J., 90

Racine, Sept. 12, at The Bay at Burlington, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KOSTERMAN, Shirley M., 91

Hazelhurst, formerly of Racine, Sept. 11, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

McCLURE, Charlene “Sherry” K., 76

Racine, Sept 12, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

McKINNEY, Sandra K., 78

Racine, Sept. 13, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

NIENHAUS, Donald A., 83

Racine, Sept. 13, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RICHTER, Paul J., 74

Twin Lakes, Sept. 13, at Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

SCOTT, Mark A., 51

Wind Point, Sept. 13, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

