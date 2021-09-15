Deaths: Sept. 15, 2021

ALLEN, Earnestine, 89
Racine, Sept. 12, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CHRISTENSON, Judith E., 81
Sept. 9, at Froedtert Hospital-South, Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
FOX, Dennis R., 67
Racine, Sept. 12, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
HAACK, James “Jim” R., 83
Racine, Sept. 14, at his residence Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral home and Crematory, Racine.
HORTON, Richard J., 90
Racine, Sept. 12, at The Bay at Burlington, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KOSTERMAN, Shirley M., 91
Hazelhurst, formerly of Racine, Sept. 11, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
McCLURE, Charlene “Sherry” K., 76
Racine, Sept 12, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
McKINNEY, Sandra K., 78
Racine, Sept. 13, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
NIENHAUS, Donald A., 83
Racine, Sept. 13, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
RICHTER, Paul J., 74
Twin Lakes, Sept. 13, at Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
SCOTT, Mark A., 51
Wind Point, Sept. 13, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.