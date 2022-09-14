Deaths: Sept. 14, 2022

ANDERSON, Dianne Letsch, 77
Racine, Sept. 12, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BROWN, William C., 94
Racine, Sept. 11, Aurora Medical Center, Mount Pleasant, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine
BUCKTA, Mathew, 35
La Farge, Sept. 10, Vosseteig Funeral Home, LaFarge.
DANIELS, Marilyn R., 63
Burlington, Sept. 11, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
FRANK, Rosemary Jane, 67
Racine, Sept. 12, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
HOWARD, Robert J., 60
Caledonia, Sept. 11, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
HUGILL, Bonnie L., 69
Racine, Sept. 7, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
KIRCHER, Thomas C., 73
Rochester, Sept. 11, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
LANTZ, Kevin K., 66
Burlington, Sept. 11, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.
MARTIN, Shirley A., 86
Oak Creek, formerly of Elkhorn, Sept. 12, Oak Park Place, Oak Creek, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
MATA, Henry B., 76
Mount Pleasant, Sept. 10, Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
NEUMANN, Arno E., 76
Sturtevant, Sept. 11, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
OLIVER, Timmy, 59
Racine, Sept. 11, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.