Deaths: Sept. 13, 2020

BAUER-KING, Charles F., 84

Racine, Sept. 10, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

BURMAN, Thomas R., 82

Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Racine, Sept. 11, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CALL, Martha, 97

Racine, Sept. 12, at Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CHAPMAN, Mary Louise, 56

Racine, Sept. 11, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PIRK, Wanda M., 98

Racine, Sept. 12, at Willowcrest Care Center, South Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCHMID, Albert H., 78

Racine, Sept. 8, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Racine, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STEARNS, Joyce E., 100