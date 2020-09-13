Deaths: Sept. 13, 2020

BAUER-KING, Charles F., 84
Racine, Sept. 10, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
BURMAN, Thomas R., 82
Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Racine, Sept. 11, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
CALL, Martha, 97
Racine, Sept. 12, at Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CHAPMAN, Mary Louise, 56
Racine, Sept. 11, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PIRK, Wanda M., 98
Racine, Sept. 12, at Willowcrest Care Center, South Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SCHMID, Albert H., 78
Racine, Sept. 8, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Racine, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
STEARNS, Joyce E., 100
Waukesha, formerly of Racine, Sept. 9, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WOLF, Jeanne L., 92
Racine, Sept. 9, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Racine, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
