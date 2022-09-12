DEATHS Deaths: Sept. 12, 2022 Sep 12, 2022 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCADO, Sergio Sr., 64Racine, Sept. 10, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.PISANELLO, Kim (nee: Aiello), 66Racine, Sept. 8, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Racine Funeral Home Residence Sergio Sr. Death Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Deaths: Sept. 6, 2022 CONNER, Larry D., 63 Deaths: Sept. 9, 2022 NICIKOWSKI, Sharon L., 86 Deaths: Sept. 8, 2022 COLEMAN, Treva E., 87 Deaths: Sept. 7, 2022 ALLAN, Carole J. (nee: Lois), 77 Property Transfers: Aug. 29-Sept. 2 Aug. 29-Sept. 2 Deaths: Sept. 2, 2022 CALLEWAERT, Susan, 100 Deaths: Aug. 31, 2022 BEESON, Nicholas B., 41 A guide to LIVE MUSIC in the area Buca's Bar and Grill Deaths: Sept. 4, 2022 FREEMAN, Latisha N., 45 WHAT'S HAPPENING "THE 39 STEPS"