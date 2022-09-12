 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEATHS

Deaths: Sept. 12, 2022

MERCADO, Sergio Sr., 64

Racine, Sept. 10, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

PISANELLO, Kim (nee: Aiello), 66

Racine, Sept. 8, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

