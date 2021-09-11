Deaths: Sept. 11, 2021 Sep 11, 2021 53 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANNING-FORD, Mary A., 65Racine, Sept. 7, at Ascension-Franklin, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Listing Property Transfers: Aug.23-27, 2021 Sep 5, 2021 Aug. 23-27 Listing Meetings for Tuesday, Sept. 7 Sep 7, 2021 Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7 Listing Meetings: Thursday, Sept. 9 Sep 9, 2021 Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 Listing Help out local nonprofits, check out their wish list Aug 29, 2021 EDITOR'S NOTE: During the COVID-19 pandemic, please be sure to double check with an organization in advance before making a donation. Listing Markets Aug 22, 2021 HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKET Listing Meetings: Wednesday, Sept. 8 Sep 8, 2021 Meetings scheduled for Listing Property Transfers: Aug.16-20, 2021 Aug 29, 2021 Aug. 16-20 Listing LIBRARY PROGRAMS Sep 5, 2021 RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY Listing Take a Trip Aug 31, 2021 ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH