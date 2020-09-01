 Skip to main content
Deaths: Sept. 1, 2020
AGUILAR, Manuela, 97

Burlington, Aug. 29, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

BECK, Marilyn, 82

Racine, Aug. 30, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith& Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LAMP, Gilbert K., 90

Waterford, Aug. 29, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

LITTLE, Lawrence J. “Larry,” 74

Racine, Aug. 31, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

