Deaths: Sept. 1, 2020

AGUILAR, Manuela, 97
Burlington, Aug. 29, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
BECK, Marilyn, 82
Racine, Aug. 30, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith& Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LAMP, Gilbert K., 90
Waterford, Aug. 29, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.
LITTLE, Lawrence J. “Larry,” 74
Racine, Aug. 31, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!