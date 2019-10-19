{{featured_button_text}}

BARRETT, Marsha A., 76

Sturtevant, Oct. 18, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

DELOIA, Jeffrey J., 67

Racine, Oct. 16, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LAUX, Jeffrey J., 67

Three Lakes, Oct. 16, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SUSTACHEK, Margaret J., 90

Oct. 16, at Bay Harbor, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

WITTKE, Margaret C., 84

Racine, Oct. 17, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

