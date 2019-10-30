BROOKS, Rita, 69
Union Grove, Oct. 22, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
HALUSKA, Rudy P. “Bugs,” 88
Racine, Oct. 26, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JONES, Mary Clotteal, 85
Oct. 27, at the Manor of Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
KORGER, Carroll J., 90
Racine, Oct. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
KUHARSKE, Jason N., 35
Burlington, Oct. 25, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
KUZNIAR, Roger D., 67
St. Francis, Oct. 28, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
LAFAIVE, Randall, 68
Racine, Oct. 21, at Ridgewood Care Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
LEE, Robert A., 91
Oct. 27, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
OTTO, Matthew J., 45
Racine, Oct. 25, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
PINTA, Elaine H., 71
Racine, Oct. 26, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
PROVINE, Larry M., 68
Racine, Oct. 26, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SHEA, Bryan P., 61
Racine, Sept. 20, at Deer Park, Texas, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
SINGH, Dr. Kanwar A., 77
Wind Point, Oct. 28, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SNYDER, Carol J., 80
Racine, Oct. 29, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
TRISTANO, Michael J., 76
Oct. 27, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
WOZNIAK, Juanita, 79
Union Grove, Oct. 27, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
ZIRBES, M. Carolyn, 84
New Berlin, formerly of Racine, Oct. 27, Linden Court Memory Care, New Berlin, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
ZABOREK JOHNSON, Andrea, 66
Chicago, formerly Racine, Oct. 28, at Bay Harbor Assisted Living, Mount Pleasant, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
ZANIS, Judith “Judy,” 78
Racine, Oct. 28, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
