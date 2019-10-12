{{featured_button_text}}

HALSTED, Henry M. III, 94

Racine, Oct. 9, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

STOMMEL, William F., 53

Racine, Oct. 11, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STRONG, Rebecca L., 63

Green Lake, formerly of Burlington, Oct. 9, at Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Green Bay, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

