CZUPER, Vincent J., 81

Racine, Oct. 5, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LEGAULT, Wilfred P., 86

Racine, formerly of Brookfield, Oct 6, at Oakridge Care Center, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PINGLE, Martin D., 89

Racine, Oct. 8, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

TRUCKER, Barbara E., 74

Racine, Oct. 4, at Aurora Medical Center–Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

