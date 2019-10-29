{{featured_button_text}}

HENNING, James D., 78

Rochester, Oct. 27, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester,

McCARTHY, Eleanore D., 84

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 28, at Bay Harbor Memory Care & Assisted Living, Mount Pleasant, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

ROANHAUS, Helen B., 99

Lake Geneva, Oct. 26, at Geneva Lake Manor, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

STEVENSON, Kevin K., 59

Twin Lakes, Oct. 26, in Walworth County, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

