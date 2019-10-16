BERES, Vicki L., 61
Racine, Oct. 15, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HOFFMANN, Thomas, 75
Racine, Oct. 13, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
JUMP, Vernon W., 91
Racine, Oct. 14, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
KLECZKA, Mitchell F. Sr., 87
Racine, Oct. 14, at The Manor of Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
You have free articles remaining.
PIE, Jeffrey A., 65
Oct. 10, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
PROFFITT, Mardella “Mardell” J., 92
Half Moon Bay, Calif., formerly of Racine, Oct. 13, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
SANCHEZ MARTINEZ, Benito “Benny,” 69
Racine, Oct. 13, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
WHITEAKER, William E., 81
Formerly of Racine, at BroMenn Advocate Eureka Hospital, Bloomington, Ill., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.