BERES, Vicki L., 61

Racine, Oct. 15, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOFFMANN, Thomas, 75

Racine, Oct. 13, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

JUMP, Vernon W., 91

Racine, Oct. 14, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KLECZKA, Mitchell F. Sr., 87

Racine, Oct. 14, at The Manor of Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PIE, Jeffrey A., 65

Oct. 10, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

PROFFITT, Mardella “Mardell” J., 92

Half Moon Bay, Calif., formerly of Racine, Oct. 13, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SANCHEZ MARTINEZ, Benito “Benny,” 69

Racine, Oct. 13, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WHITEAKER, William E., 81

Formerly of Racine, at BroMenn Advocate Eureka Hospital, Bloomington, Ill., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

