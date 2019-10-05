{{featured_button_text}}

AHNEN, John G. ‘Jerry,’ 85

Racine, Oct. 2, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PETERSON, Wendy K., 59

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Kansasville, Oct. 3, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

TRUCKER, Barbara E., 74

Racine, Oct. 4, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

To plant a tree in memory of 2019 Deaths: Oct. 5 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Events

Tags

Load comments