ARNOLD, Raymond A., 85

Burlington, Oct. 22, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

GOLDSCHMIDT, Herbert A., 86

Burlington, Oct. 23, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

KULINSKI, Audrey R., 85

Rochester, Oct. 24, at her residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

PALLEK, Stephen W., 72

Wind Lake, Oct. 23, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

