Deaths

Deaths: Oct. 6, 2022

BARRETT, Pamela R., 72

Burlington, Oct. 4, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehabilitation Center, Pleasant Prairie, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

BLACK, Cynthia J., 74

Racine, Oct. 3, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

EDWARDS, Rhonda L., 61

Racine, Oct. 4, at Accent Care, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RAMMELT, Kenneth L., 94

Racine, Oct. 3, at Harvest Home, Mount Pleasant, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

