Deaths: Oct. 6, 2021

ANGUIANO, Martin R., 82
Racine, Oct. 4, 2021, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BROWNLEE, Hattie, 80
Racine, Oct. 5, at The Woods of Caledonia Assisted Living, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GREENE, Lucy Irene, 85
Racine, Oct. 4, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JACOBY, Richard W., 84
Caledonia, Oct. 3, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PALMER, James A., 68
Racine, Oct. 4, at Hospice House Pleasant Prairie, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
WELLNER, June B., 94
Mount Pleasant, Sept. 29, at residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.