Deaths: Oct. 6, 2020

BRYE, Jacqueline M., 58
Wylie, Texas, formerly of Racine, Oct. 4, at Wylie, Texas, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CORNELIUS, Roger M., 63
Racine, Oct. 3, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GLODOWSKI, Roger L., 77
Racine, Oct. 5, in Kenosha, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
GUZMAN, Erasmo L., 45
Racine, Oct. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KAUERS, Shirley J., 83
Racine, Oct. 4, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MATHSON, Sharon K., 73
Racine, Oct. 4, at Columbia-St. Mary’s, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
NIELSEN, Joyce, 60
Union Grove, Oct. 1, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
SCAIFE, Patrick A., 48
Austell, Ga., formerly of Racine, Oct. 3, Tranquility Cobb Hospice, Austell, Ga., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
