Deaths: Oct. 5, 2021
IWON PRIOLETTA, Toby A., 60

Racine, Oct. 3, at The Bay at Burlington Health & Rehabilitation Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MARTIN, Barbara A., 78

Burlington, Oct. 4, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

PORTIS, Kendrick L., 44

Racine, Oct. 1, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ROBINSON, Denise T., 59

Racine, Oct. 1, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SENO, Ethel I., 77

Slades Corners, Oct. 2, at Arbor View, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

