Deaths: Oct. 5, 2021

IWON PRIOLETTA, Toby A., 60
Racine, Oct. 3, at The Bay at Burlington Health & Rehabilitation Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MARTIN, Barbara A., 78
Burlington, Oct. 4, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
PORTIS, Kendrick L., 44
Racine, Oct. 1, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ROBINSON, Denise T., 59
Racine, Oct. 1, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SENO, Ethel I., 77
Slades Corners, Oct. 2, at Arbor View, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.