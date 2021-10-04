Deaths: Oct. 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILNE, Daniel J., 44Racine, Oct. 2, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Listing Deaths: Oct. 3, 2021 Oct 3, 2021 RONDONE, Barbara E., 75 Listing Deaths: Oct. 2, 2021 Oct 2, 2021 TENHAGEN, Charles, 77 Listing Deaths: Sept. 26, 2021 Sep 26, 2021 ANDERSON, Mary C., 71 Listing Craft and gift fair annual roundup Sep 30, 2021 Fall is in the air and it’s time again for the craft fair season to begin. Welcome to The Journal Times’ annual Craft Fair Roundup. Whether it… Listing Meetings: Thursday, Sept. 30 Sep 30, 2021 Meetings scheduled for Listing Property Transfers: Sept. 13-17, 2021 Sep 26, 2021 Sept. 13-17 Listing Meetings: Wednesday, Sept. 29 Sep 29, 2021 Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29 Listing Help out local nonprofits, check out their wish list Sep 27, 2021 EDITOR'S NOTE: During the COVID-19 pandemic, please be sure to double check with an organization in advance before making a donation. Listing Deaths: Sept. 21, 2021 Sep 21, 2021 BRACH, Teresa “Terry” M., 71 Listing Property Transfers: Sept. 7-10 Sep 19, 2021 Sept. 7-10