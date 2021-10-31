Deaths: Oct. 31, 2021

ADAMCZYK, Rita M., 89
Racine, Oct. 30, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BJUGSTAD, Harold E., 98
Racine, Oct. 11, Wisconsin Veterans’ Home-Boland Hall, Union Grove, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
BOATNER-KIMBROUGH, Deja, 31
Racine, Oct. 29, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BRALEY, Lani, 77
Racine, Oct. 30, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
NELSON, Jack ‘Butch,’ 74
Racine, Oct. 28, Wisconsin Veterans’ Home-Boland Hall, Union Grove, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
THIELEN (nee: SALVO), Maryilynn K., 62
Racine, Oct. 27, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
KASKUBAR, Thomas L., 87
Lexington, Ill. (formerly of Racine), Oct. 8, at his residence, Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington.
KOHEL, Jacqueline M., 60
Racine, Oct. 28, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory.
LUKE, Dean E., 75
New Munster, Oct. 29, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
YDUNATE, Theresa M., 82
Racine, Oct. 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.