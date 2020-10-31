 Skip to main content
Deaths: Oct. 31, 2020
BAUER, Patricia M.

Racine, Oct. 30, at St. Monica’s Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GLENN, Carrie, 55

Racine, Oct. 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

PIORO, Belvina, 96

Caledonia, Oct. 18, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

ROMBCA, Robert T., 86

Waterford, Oct. 28, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

ROSHOLT, George, 79

Milwaukee, Oct. 26, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SCHWARZHUBER, Arlene, 88

Burlington, Oct. 28, at Burlington Memorial Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

WALTON, Christi, 66

Sturtevant, Oct. 24, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

