Deaths: Oct. 3, 2020

AIKEN, Susan L., 59
Racine, Oct. 2, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
DIAZ, David Sr., 91
Mount Pleasant, Oct. 1, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
NORMAN, Helen M., 105
Racine, Oct. 1, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
THOMPSON, May I., 94
Racine, Oct. 2, Home Harbor of Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!