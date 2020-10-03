 Skip to main content
Deaths: Oct. 3, 2020
AIKEN, Susan L., 59

Racine, Oct. 2, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

DIAZ, David Sr., 91

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 1, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

NORMAN, Helen M., 105

Racine, Oct. 1, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

THOMPSON, May I., 94

Racine, Oct. 2, Home Harbor of Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

