Deaths: Oct. 28, 2020

BALDOVIN, Bernadette M., 75
Oct. 25, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
CARPINO, Dorthea, 96
Racine, Oct. 27, at Home Harbor of Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LANGLOIS, Edwin, 101
Racine, Oct. 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
MANKE, Kenneth D., 62
Racine, Oct. 24, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
MILLER, Cathy S., 52
Kenosha, Oct. 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SHARP, Aragon, 34
Racine, Oct. 25, at residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!