 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Oct. 28, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Oct. 28, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BALDOVIN, Bernadette M., 75

Oct. 25, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CARPINO, Dorthea, 96

Racine, Oct. 27, at Home Harbor of Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LANGLOIS, Edwin, 101

Racine, Oct. 26, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

MANKE, Kenneth D., 62

Racine, Oct. 24, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

MILLER, Cathy S., 52

Kenosha, Oct. 26, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SHARP, Aragon, 34

Racine, Oct. 25, at residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News