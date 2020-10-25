 Skip to main content
Deaths: Oct. 25, 2020
CALLOWAY, Theo Emanuel, 67

Racine, Oct. 21, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Racine, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

FRANCIS, Susan “Sue” Elaine (nee: Becker), 66

Racine, Oct. 23, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MENDOZA, Cecilio Jr., 58

Racine, Oct. 20, at Froedtert Hospital in Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

OLSEN, Jeannette Louise, 98

Oak Creek, Oct. 23, Maple Ridge Health Services, Milwaukee, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHNEIDER, John, 97

Burlington, Oct. 24, Arbor View, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

VETSCH, John Charles, 38

Union Grove, Oct. 22, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Racine, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

