Deaths: Oct. 24, 2021
BOOKER, Angela Luchunne, 54

Racine, Oct. 16, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

COMMODORE, Dale E., 71

Racine, Oct. 22, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

DICKERT, Judith A., 79

Racine, Oct. 23, At her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KROES, Mary B., 81

Racine, Oct. 23, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MARSH, Ruby, 79

Racine, Oct. 15, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MELTESEN, Robert Christian, 92

Mount Pleasant, Oct. 21, at Pleasant Point Senior Living in Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

NELSON, Mary Jo, 86

Racine, Oct. 20, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

OLSON (nee: Tigges), Marion R., 95 Racine, Oct. 23, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

PETERSEN, James W., 79

Racine, Oct. 22, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PIE, Jeanne, 91

Racine, Oct. 21, at Lakeshore at Sienna, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SOUTER, Gladys Lee, 82

Racine, Oct. 5, at Medical City Plano in Plano, Texas, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

