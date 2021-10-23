Deaths: Oct. 23, 2021

CRAWFORD, Robert R., 84
Oct. 21, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
EICHLER (nee: Martin), Sandi-lane, 71
Racine, Oct. 14, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
KLEMENCIC, Donald, 88
Racine, Oct. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
NONEVICH, Dimitar M., 64
Mount Pleasant, Oct. 20, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PETERSON (nee: Rexilius), Lucille A., 97
Oct. 10, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.