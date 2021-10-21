Deaths: Oct. 21, 2021

COLLIGAN, Vilaysack “Vilay,” 43
Twin Lakes, Oct. 16, at Froedert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
GERSTNER, Gordon J., 77
Kenosha, Oct. 19, at Grande Prairie Rehabilitation Center, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GETZIN, Jacqeline, 83
Racine, Oct. 19, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HERNANDEZ, Graciela “Gracie,” 69
Racine, Oct 15, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SHADDUCK, Allen W., 77
Racine, Oct. 19, at St. Catherine’s Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.