 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths

Deaths: Oct. 2, 2022

  • 0

ARNDT, Robert W., 81

Burlington, Sept. 30, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

CAREY, Daniel B., 59

Racine, Sept. 26, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LEHAN, Robert L., 79

Mount Pleasant, Sept. 29, Parkside Manor of Kenosha, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

REID, Ryan J., 49

Racine, Sept. 28, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHACHT, John, 80

Racine, Sept. 29, Azura Memory of Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News